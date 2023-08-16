SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of waiting, the long-anticipated vendor list for this year’s New York State Fair has been released.
Vendors at this year’s Fair are not just local, as there are many coming from different states like Texas, Missouri, Connecticut, Indiana, Florida, and more.
Whether you’re looking to fill your appetite, get a refreshing beverage, or shop for some cool finds, there are 286 vendors to explore, with 113 food vendors and 173 exhibitors.
According to last year’s list, the 2022 Fair had 15 new food vendors with a total of 103 food vendors. This year, that number has doubled with 30 new and recent returning food vendors and a total of 113 food vendors.
New and recent returning 2023 Fair Food Vendors:
- 1911 Established, Lafayette, NY
- Alin’s Snack Wagon, Depew, NY
- Baga Bowls, Cicero NY
- Boba, Knightdale, NC
- Candyland Warehouse, Warwick, RI
- Cappy Cones, East Syracuse, NY
- Casa Ruiz, Rome, NY
- Colosse Cheese, Pulaski, NY
- Cuse Smoothies and Refreshers, Syracuse, NY
- Driscoll’s Fruit, Minneapolis, MN
- Expo Bar, Syracuse, NY
- Sardo’s Fresh Mex and Lumpy’s Sandwich Co. & Brew Pub. Syracuse, NY
- Fun Time Foods, Tampa, FL
- Gyro and Souvlaki, Woodside, NY
- Mark Piche (Jack Fries; Piches Beignets; Tootsies), Ware, MA
- Maurice’s Belgium Waffles, Syracuse, NY
- Mary and Ray’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Dade City, FL
- McDowell Enterprises, Liverpool, NY
- The Milky Bun Stand, Syracuse, NY
- Mobile Munchies, Liverpool, NY
- Normant’s Salt Water Taffy, Mansfield, OH
- Our Vegan Corner, Syracuse, NY
- Pizza Fritte & Lemonade Stands, Syracuse, NY
- Pat’s Bloomin Onion, Hamburg, NY
- Pat’s Wraps and Rice Bowls, Hamburg NY
- Porky’s Pork Palace and Porky’s Buds’ Chicken, Marstons Mills, MA
- Recess Coffee, Syracuse, NY
- Redemption Church of Christ Apostolic Faith’s Caribbean Rum Cakes, Watervliet, NY
- Schenck’s Amusements, Beech Creek, PA
- The Spud Shack, Liverpool, NY
2023 Food Vendor List
|Vendor
|Where they’re from
|Fair Location
|1911 Established
|Lafayette, NY
|Outdoor
|Alin’s Snack Wagon
|Depew, NY
|Outdoor
|Alivero’s
|Camillus, NY
|Outdoor
|Ashley Lynn Winery
|Mexico, NY
|Outdoor
|Awesome Onion
|North Tonawanda, NY
|Outdoor
|Babicias Pierogi
|Lancaster, NY
|The Eatery
|Barb’s Sugar Waffles
|North Tonawanda, NY
|Outdoor
|The Bacon Bomb
|Central Square, NY
|Outdoor
|The Bake Lab (Sweet Praxis at The Fair)
|Syracuse, NY
|Dairy Products Building
|The Baked Potato Express
|Liverpool, NY
|Outdoor
|Baga Bowls
|—
|Outdoor
|Basilio Italian Sausage
|Canastota, NY
|Outdoor
|Bavarian Roasted Nuts
|Milford, PA
|Horticulture Building
|Beak & Skiff Apple Farms Inc.
|Lafayette, NY
|Outdoor
|Big Kahuna’s
|Granby, MA
|Outdoor
|Boba
|Knightdale, NC
|Outdoor
|Bold Coast Lobster Co.
|Phoenix, NY
|Outdoor
|Bosco’s at The Fair
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Butcher Boys
|Hobe Sound, FL
|Outdoor
|Byrne Dairy
|Weedsport, NY
|Dairy Products Building
|Candyland Warehouse
|Warwick, RI
|Outdoor & Center of Progress Building
|Cappy Cones
|East Syracuse, NY
|Dairy Products Building
|Carr’s Cove
|Syracuse, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Casa Ruiz
|Rome, NY
|Pan African Village
|Chester’s Gators and Taters
|Raleigh, NC
|Outdoor
|Cinder BBQ
|Little Elm, TX
|Outdoor
|Coco Bongos
|Perry, NY
|Outdoor
|Colosse Cheese
|Pulaski, NY
|Dairy
|Country Corner
|Liverpool, NY
|The Eatery
|Coyote Moon Vineyards
|Clayton, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Cuse Smoothies and Refreshers
|Syracuse, NY
|Pan African Village
|Dang’s Café
|Syracuse, NY
|The Eatery
|Daniella’s Steakhouse
|Syracuse, NY
|Daniella’s Steakhouse
|Dean’s Concessions
|Taberg, NY
|Outdoor
|DeCapio Concessions
|Jordan, NY
|Outdoor
|Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream
|Elma, NY
|Outdoor
|Doug’s Fish Fry
|Cortland, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Driscoll’s Fruit
|Minneapolis, MN
|Outside
|Elm Street Tacos
|La Fargeville, NY
|Outdoor
|Expo Bar
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|The State Fair Deli
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Fiesta Italiano
|Depew, NY
|Outdoor
|Sweeties Bloomers
|Depew, NY
|Outdoor
|Sardo’s Fresh Mex and Lumpy’s Sandwich Co. & Brew Pub
|Syracuse, NY
|The Eatery
|Fried Specialties
|Spring Hill, FL
|Outdoot
|Fun Time Foods
|Tampa, FL
|Outdoor
|Gyro and Souvlaki
|Woodside, NY
|Outdoor
|Henry’s Hen House
|Syracuse, NY
|Pan African Village
|Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
|Greensboro, NC
|Outdoor
|Horan’s At The Fair
|Liverpool, NY
|Science & Industry Building
|It’s a Utica Thing!
|North Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Jim’s Fries
|Colden, NY
|Outdoor
|JJ’s
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food
|Camillus, NY
|Outdoor
|King David’s
|Jamesville, NY
|Outdoor
|Kitchen Maid Candy
|Churchville, NY
|Outdoor
|Las Delicias
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor & The Eatery
|Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn and Lemonade
|Liverpool, NY
|Outdoor
|Mark Piche (Jack Fries; Piches Beignets; Tootsies)
|Ware, MA
|Outdoor
|Maurice’s Belgium Waffles
|Syracuse, NY
|Dairy Products Building
|Mary and Ray’s Ice Cream Shoppe
|Dade City, FL
|Outdoor
|McDowell Enterprises
|Liverpool, NY
|Outdoor
|Meritt Wine Slush
|Forestville, NY
|Outdoor
|The Milky Bun Stand
|Syracuse, NY
|Dairy Products Building
|Mobile Munchies
|Liverpool, NY
|Outdoor
|Montezuma Winery
|Seneca Falls, NY
|Outdoor
|Moose Joose Slush
|Mooresville, NC
|Outdoor
|Munjed’s Middle Eastern at The Fair
|Syracuse, NY
|The Eatery
|Nancy’s Fried Dough
|Rochester, NY
|Outdoor
|Normant’s Salt Water Taffy
|Mansfield, OH
|Outdoor
|Omanii’s Lemonade Heaven
|Spartanburg, SC
|Pan African Village
|Otter Creek Winery
|Philadelphia, NY
|Outdoor
|Our Vegan Corner
|Syracuse, NY
|Pan African Village
|Papa’s Pizza
|Jamesville, NY
|The Eatery
|Pizza Fritte & Lemonade Stands
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Pat’s Bloomin Onion
|Hamburg, NY
|Outdoor
|Pat’s Wraps and Rice Bowls
|Hamburg, NY
|Outdoor
|Peachey’s Baking Company
|Sarasota, FL
|Outdoor
|Perry’s Ice Cream & Hershey’s Ice Cream
|Marcellus, NY
|Dairy Products Building
|Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips
|North Liberty, Indiana
|Outdoor
|Pizza Hut
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Polar Bear Concessions
|Otsego, NY
|Outdoor
|Poparazzi Kettlecorn
|Lindenhurst, NY
|Outdoor
|Porky’s Pork Palace and Porky’s Buds’ Chicken
|Marstons Mills, MA
|Outdoor
|Poutine Gourmet
|Plantsville, CT
|The Eatery
|P-Z-O’s
|East Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Recess Coffee
|Syracuse, NY
|Guest Services at Main Gate
|Redemption Church of Christ Apostolic Faith’s Caribbean Rum Cakes
|Watervliet, NY
|Pan African Village
|Roasted Corn
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Russell’s Concessions
|Daingerfield, TX
|Outdoor
|Santillo’s
|Naples, NY
|Outdoor
|Schenck’s Amusements
|Beech Creek, PA
|Outdoor
|Scotty’s Pickle Factory / Tater Twisters / Hillbilly Brew
|Rome, NY
|Outdoor
|The Shamrock
|Fabius, NY
|Outdoor
|The Spud Shack
|Liverpool, NY
|Outdoor
|Stephen’s Greek Cuisine
|Liverpool, NY
|Liverpool, NY
|Stix & Things
|Camillus, NY
|Outdoor
|Suds Factory Courtside Grill
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Sundaze – The Hard Soft Serve and Wine Slush
|Torrington, CT
|Outdoor
|Syracuse Halal
|Syracuse, NY
|—
|Theo Petros Greek Food Truck
|Newark, NY
|Outdoor
|Thousand Island Winery
|Alexandria Bay, NY
|Outdoor
|Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
|Geneva, NY
|Outdoor
|Tikki Turtle
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Tommy C’s
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
|North Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Tropical Delights
|Durham, NC
|Outdoor
|Tully’s Draft House
|East Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Tully’s Good Times
|East Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Twin Trees Pizza
|North Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|The West End
|Fayetteville, NY
|Outdoor
|Wild Bill’s Curly Fries
|Dunnellon, FL
|Outdoor
|Wilson Enterprises
|Brant, NY
|Outdoor
If you’re looking for something to take home at the Fair, or to learn a new thing or two, there’s over 150 exhibitors to explore.
2023 Exhibitor Vendor List
|174th Attack Air Wing Air National Guard
|Syru
|Outdoor
|20th Century Legends
|Gladstone, MO
|Outdoor
|Adventure Knives
|Boerne, TX
|Outdoor
|Alliance for Clean Energy New York
|Albany, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|African Cultural Art
|Old Bridge, NJ
|Pan African Village
|AMAX Enterprises
|Lisbon, CT
|Center of Progress Building
|Amazing Grace Mission
|Sale Creek, TN
|Center of Progress Building
|American Pride Cookware
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Center of Progress Building
|Amber Treasures
|Staten Island, NY
|Horticulture Building
|American Legion Post 1468 B / Valley Post Inc.
|– – –
|Horticulture Building
|Annie’s Pooch Pops
|Byrn Mawr, PA
|Horticulture Building
|Arch Telecom Inc.
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|Association on Aging in New York Inc.
|Albany, NY
|New York Apple Association
|Fishers, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Arks N Barks
|Whitehouse Station, NJ
|Center of Progress Building
|Arts Collection Inc.
|Fredericksburg, PA
|Horticulture Building
|Artistic Henna
|Richmond, TX
|Outdoor
|Ayvaco Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Jordan, NY
|Center of Progress
|Badichi LLC
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|B&B Studios
|Hull, MA
|Center of Progress Building
|Baga Bowls
|– – –
|Outdoor
|Bass Pro Outdoor World
|Auburn, NY
|Outdoor
|Bath Fitter
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Beat The Bar
|Pensacola, FL
|Outdoor
|Beautifully Inspired
|Hauppauge, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Belle A Vie
|Coral Springs, FL
|Center of Progress Building
|Bennington Mattress
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|International Lutheran Laymans League
|St. Louis, MO
|Center of Progress Building
|Borso’s Marketing
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|BT African Arts and Crafts
|Mount Airy, MD
|Outdoor
|C. Michael Exteriors
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Campbell Enterprises
|Claremore, OK
|Center of Progress Building
|Caricatures (Stanton Arts)
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Outdoor
|Cashel House Gaelic Heart
|Syracuse, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Catie Fashion USA
|Clayton, NC
|Horticulture Building
|Cat’s Meow: Continuing Memories In Time
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|Cellular Sales of New York
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program (Onondaga)
|East Syracuse, NY
|Horticulture Building
|CNY Chapter Railroad Historical Society Inc.
|– – –
|Historic Train Exhibit
|Cindy’s Gift Solutions
|Camillus, NY
|Center of Progress and Horticulture Buildings
|Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA)
|Albany, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Clear Path for Veterans
|– – –
|Outside Horticulture Building
|Comfort Windows Co. Inc.
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Cook Properties
|Rochester, NY
|Outdoor – Aug. 26 only
|Coonley-Nojaim Memorial Chapter 30 Disabled American Veterans
|– – –
|Outside Horticulture Building
|Cozzia Massage Chairs
|Saratoga Spring, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|CUTCO
|Hastings on Hudson, NY
|Center of Progress Building & Horticulture Building & Outdoor
|Decker Wayne (Future Vision)
|Malabar, FL
|Center of Progress Building & Outdoor
|Designer Palms
|Andover, KS
|Center of Progress Building
|Dish Network
|Batavia, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|DJI Group
|Cheektowaga, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Eagle Association of CNY
|Syracuse, NY
|Outside Horticulture Building
|Elevare Skincare
|Hollywood, FL
|Center of Progress
|Empire State Honey Producers
|Phelps, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Encore Ginalli
|Irvine, CA
|Center of Progress Building
|Equitable Advisors
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Erin’s Way Sports
|Ava, NY
|Outdoor
|Extreme Airbrush
|Conway, SC
|Outdoor
|EZ Unlimited Tupperware
|Syracuse, NY
|Horticulture Building
|FAIRNY
|DeWitt, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Upstate NY Falun Dafa Association
|Penfield, NY
|Outdoor
|Family Fun Factory
|New Hartford, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Fidelis
|St. Louis, MO
|Fire Prevention Education Center Inc. – Safety Town
|Syracuse, NY
|Science & Industry Building
|First 2 Market Products
|Perrysburg, OH
|Center of Progress Building
|Footsie Wootsie
|Jamesville, NY
|Outdoor
|Forever Sunglasses
|– – –
|Horticulture Building
|Foutaz
|Tampa, FL
|Center of Progress Building
|Gallery Panda
|San Antonio TX
|Center of Progress Building
|Goldnik
|Hicksville, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Hamilton Building Services
|Cortland, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Happylife Productions
|Woodstock, NY
|Outdoor
|Hawaiian Moon
|Clearwater, FL
|Outdoor
|Hidow Vitality
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Center of Progress
|Higher Calling
|Liverpool, NY
|Outdoor
|Highland Holding
|– – –
|Hillside Children’s Center
|Rochester, NY
|Honey Bee
|Kissimmee, FL
|Horticulture Building
|Hope for Heather
|Liverpool, NY
|Science & Industry Building
|iComfort
|Boisbriand, Quebec
|Center of Progress Building
|Indian Creations
|Corona, NY
|Outdoor
|Instantly Lovely
|Brandon, FL
|Center of Progress Building
|International Housewares Inc. ft. Garlic Grater
|Warwick, RI
|Center of Progress Building & Horticulture Building
|Intis Path
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|IQ Massage Chairs
|Las Vegas, NV
|Horticulture Building
|L’Paige Lipstick & Cosmetics
|Pensacola, FL
|Center of Progress Building
|Leaf Filter
|Hudson, OH
|Center of Progress Building
|Lees-McRae College
|Banner Elk, NC
|Legacy 315
|– – –
|Pan African Village
|Leon Leather Co.
|Port Orange, FL
|Outdoor
|Life Solution
|Milton, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Link Group
|Orlando, FL
|Horticulture Building
|Living and Giving
|Northvale, NJ
|Center of Progress Building
|Mattress Firm Inc.
|Houston, TX
|Center of Progress Building
|Mazel Marketing
|Brooklyn, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|M&E Sales
|Bloomington, MN
|Center of Progress Building
|Men’s Garden Club of Syracuse
|Syracuse, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Merchantry Tourism
|Pittsford, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Metro Mattress Corporation
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Meyers RV Centers
|Syracuse, NY
|Outside
|Miller Consulting Inc.
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|Motorcycle Safety Foundation
|Irvine, CA
|Center of Progress Building
|Mrs. Walker – Psychic
|Liverpool, NY
|Outdoor
|Must Have Movies & Tees
|Old Hickory, TN
|Center of Progress Building
|Nascentia Health
|Syracuse, NY
|Namaste Imports
|Middlebury, CT
|Outdoor
|Naomi Events
|Indianapolis, IN
|Center of Progress Building
|New England Leatherworks
|Encino, CA
|Center of Progress Building
|New York Arborists Association
|Albany, NY
|Horticulture Building
|New York National Guard
|– – –
|Outdoor
|New York State Coalition of Nurse Practitioners
|Clifton Park, NY
|Science & Industry Building
|New York State Conservative Party
|Brooklyn, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|New York State Public Employees Federation
|Albany, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|New York State Soil and Water Conservation Districts (Franklin County)
|Malone, NY
|Horticulture Building
|New York State STOP DWI Foundation, Inc.
|Fort Edward, NY
|New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)
|Latham, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Norwex
|Baldwinsville
|Center of Progress Building
|NYS Maple Producers’ Association
|Syracuse, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Pampered Chef
|Johnson City, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Paper & Leaf Hemp Company
|Ambler, PA
|Outdoor
|Paragon Co.
|Depew, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Pettis Pools
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|Pondside Promotions
|Lisbon, CT
|Center of Progress Building & Horticulture Building
|Prime Time Marketing
|Syracuse, NY
|Outdoor
|Pro Fashion Inc.
|Columbus, OH
|Center of Progress
|Quo Vadis Christian Arts & Crafts
|New Britain, CT
|Center of Progress Building
|Redfern Enterprises Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|Center of Progress Building
|R Finn Enterprises
|Binghamton, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Rickey’s Jerky
|Livingston, TX
|Horticulture Building
|Runa Pacha Arts
|Orem, UT
|Outdoor
|Scraper Cones & Young Living Essential Oils
|Baldwinsville, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Signature Spas
|Johnson City, TN
|Outdoor
|Shelly’s Shop
|Preble, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Shoe MGK
|Davie, FL
|Center of Progress
|Simmons
|Riverdale, UT
|Center of Progress
|Sky River Butterflies
|Castro Valley, CA
|Horticulture Building
|Softub Express
|Rochester, NY
|Center of Progress
|Solvay Glass of CNY / Renewal by Anderson
|Solvay, NY
|Center of Progress
|SSS Enterprises
|Camillus, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Strong Spas
|New Hartford, NY
|Outdoor
|Styles by Bellamy
|– – –
|Pan African Village
|Syracuse Right to Life Association
|DeWitt, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Syracuse Rose Society
|Syracuse, NY
|Horticulture Building
|Syracuse University
|Syracuse, NY
|Superior Insulation Company
|Auburn, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Sweet Sour USA
|Palatine, FL
|Center of Progress Building
|T-Mobile
|West Chester, PA
|Center of Progress Building
|TCP Electronics
|Oakdale, CT
|Center of Progress Building
|Toe Ring Time
|Brunswick, GA
|Center of Progress Building
|Toe Wranglers
|Danville, KY
|Horticulture Building
|Totally Unique Enterprises
|United, PA
|Center of Progress Building & Horticulture Building
|Totally Waterproof Containers
|Sarasota, FL
|Outdoor
|Trinstar LLC
|– – –
|Center of Progress Building
|True Honey Teas
|Lorton, VA
|Center of Progress Building
|Tye Dye Rose
|Lake Placid, FL
|Outdoor
|Uncommon USA
|Willmar, MN
|Center of Progress Building
|United Healthcare of NY INC.
|Minnetonka, MN
|Center of Progress Building
|University Otolaryngology Associates of CNY LLP
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Upstate NY Toyota Dealers Inc.
|Waldick, NJ
|Outdoor
|US Army
|– – –
|Outdoor
|US Air Force
|– – –
|Outdoor
|US Marine Corps
|Atlanta, GA
|Outdoor
|Verizon Fios
|Syracuse, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Verizon Cellular Sales
|Knoxville, TN
|Center of Progress Building
|Veterans of Foreign Wars New York 7290
|North Syracuse, NY
|Science & Industry Building
|Vision Glass Inc.
|Lockport, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Wandering Cowboys
|Boerne, TX
|Outdoor
|Wearraw
|Delray Beach, FL
|Outdoor
|Wire Works Name Jewelry
|Newburgh, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|Wonder Showers and Bath
|Rochester, NY
|Center of Progress Building
|World of Wool
|Astoria, NY
|Outdoors
|Vanguard 529 College Saving Plan
|Albany
|Center of Progress Building
|Yan Yan Liang Fashion Jewelry
|Flushing, NY
|Center of Progress Building