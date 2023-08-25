GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the long-standing staples at the Great New York State Fair is the Toyota Coloseium, and its horse shows.

Fairgoers enjoy watching them, but one family called NewsChannel 9 to share that they didn’t enjoy hauling in their horse this year.

They felt the horses were forgotten.

Kelly Hackley has been showing horses at the Fair for years. She comes from a family of riders, so it’s been a decades-long tradition.

However, this year she felt it was a mess getting on the grounds.

“The camping parking has been an absolute nightmare. There’s been no one helping you find your spot, there’s no number on your tickets,” said Hackley.

From confusion over when and where she could set up camp, to the stall her horse would stay in, Hackley said it’s been a completely different experience this year.

It ended up being six times I had reached out to the director of camping because I didn’t know if I had the correct camping spot. He did not actually send out the email to equine exhibitors until Friday before the Fair started and to me, that’s just cutting it way too close. I’m hauling a 35-foot camper with, you know, my family member in the back, I gotta know if I have a spot and where I’m going. Kelly Hackley

Once on the fairgrounds, she said it felt like a free-for-all.

Now, she’s worried it’s a sign of what’s to come for future fairs.

Hackley is afraid horses don’t hold the same weight they used to. Those fears have been echoed on Facebook among her friends in the horse world.

Hackley wants to make sure her daughter, a sixth-generation rider, will have a place to ride when it’s her time.

“It hurts my heart because I want my daughter to have the same experience and memories that I have and I don’t think she’s going to,” said Hackley.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Great New York State Fair about the family’s concerns. The Fair said the team apologizes for any confusion and has a renewed focus on Agriculture this year, including the horses.

The Fair provided this statement:

“The Great New York State Fair is proud to showcase the very best of New York agriculture and it is excited about this year’s renewed focus on our agricultural community, which includes the equine industry. We have an incredible team who, along with our many partners, work very hard to put the Fair together and ensure that all of our fairgoers, vendors, and exhibitors have the very best experience possible.”

The team with the Fair also told NewsChannel 9 it recognizes how important the horse stables are during The Fair and throughout the year.

This week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new Horse Stables are in the works. They’re expected to be complete by the 2025 Great New York State Fair.