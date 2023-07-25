TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

We’re less than a month away from the Great New York State Fair, with the fair kicking off on August, 23.

The Your Stories Team has received several questions regarding the fair, including Park-N-Ride locations, jobs and ticket prices.

Our latest question comes from a viewer named David:

When will details be released about RV camping at the fair?

Some information on this topic has already been released by fair officials.

Those hoping to reserve a spot in the Empire RV Park near the midway, may be too late – spots are sold out. The Empire RV Park is for those staying the entire length of the fair and the few days prior.

If you’d like to add your name to the waiting list, you can find the email address on the fair’s dedicated RV section on its website. On that site you can also see pricing, rules and regulations.

If you don’t make it off the waiting list, an alternative could be the fair’s Daily RV Camping Program. However, fair officials have not released details regarding its Daily RV Camping Program.

We do know the Daily RV Camping Program will be offered in the Pink Lot, across from the Main Gate.

Alice Maggiore, Associate Director of Public Relations for the Great New York State Fair, advised those waiting for more details on the daily program to keep checking its website.