Skip to content
WWTI - InformNNY.com
Watertown
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
ABC50 NOW
ABC50 NOW – Your News Online
A Conversation
Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks
Digital Exclusives
Made in NNY Minutes
North Country Know How
On Location
Walkthrough Wednesdays
News
ABC50 NOW
Agriculture News
Border Report Tour
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime News
Education News
Entertainment News
Fort Drum Corner
Health News
Hidden History: Black History Month
Horoscopes
Local News
Lottery
National News
New York News
Political News
Sports News
Washington DC Bureau
Weird News
Top Stories
Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus
Lady Gaga’s dad blames cites homelessness for his bar’s woes
LA deputies shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene: report
Video
Judge cancels oil and gas leases on some sage grouse lands
Weather
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Ski Report
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Weather Updates
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Buffalo Bills
Chase for the Championship
Coaches vs Cancer
Golf
Japan 2020
NCAA
NY Blitz
NFL
Orange Nation
Sports News
Community
Agent of Change
Ask the Experts
Coaches vs Cancer
Character Counts Award
Childrens Miracle Network
Community Events
Critter Class
The Daily Pledge
EdZOOcation
Flu Facts
Fur Friend Facts
Golden Apple Award
Health Beats
Hometown Heroes
Living Local
Newlywed News
NNY Eats
NNY School Zone
Share the Love
Welcome to the World
Contests
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Remarkable Women
St. Patrick’s Day Trivia
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Video Center
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact WWTI / ABC50
How to Watch
LAFF & Court TV Mystery
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 36 active closings. Click for more details.
News Tips
Name (First & Last)
(required)
Email Address
(required)
Phone Number
(required)
Date of Occurrence (if applicable)
Location of Occurrence (if applicable)
Are you 18 years of age or older?
(required)
Yes
No
Description of News Tip
(required)
Submit