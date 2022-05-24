WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mental health services in the county are set to get a $1 million boost in federal stimulus money. The Warren County Board of Supervisors has voted to use that money on recommendation from the American Rescue Plan Act.

That $1 million will go towards prevention and treatment programs, long-term recovery, and facility and equipment upkeep and needs in Warren County. Another $200,000 will be allocated for the Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury.

“The Office of Community Services and the Warren County Community Services Board would like to express our gratitude to the members of Warren County ARPA Committee and the Warren County Board of Supervisors for recognizing the behavioral health impacts of the pandemic, and for directing substantial resources to address this need,” said Warren County Community Services Director Robert York. “We have seen a significant increase in demand for mental health and substance use services over the COVID-19 period, and we look forward to partnering with local provider agencies to develop and implement projects to improve the behavioral health and well-being of the residents of Warren County.”

All told, Warren County has received $12.4 million in ARPA funding. To date, $3.2 million of that funding has now been allocated. Businesses have been given windows to apply for portions of that funding since January, and more opportunities will be made available soon, according to the county.

This funding has been provided to Warren County to assist our residents and businesses in recovering from a wide variety of COVID-related impacts,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “We urge any organization or business that believes they qualify for some of this funding to review the application forms that the ARPA Advisory Committee will be releasing soon.”