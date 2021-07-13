$1 movies at Regal Cinemas: Summer Movie Express schedule

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express has returned to Salmon Run Mall.
The Summer Movie Express tickets are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for one dollar each, according to Salmon Run Mall’s website.
Here is the schedule for this summer’s remaining family friendly movies:
- July 13 – 14: The Lego Ninjago Movie / Trolls World Tour
- July 20 – 21: Sonic the Hedgehog / Sing
- July 27 – 28: Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse / Angry Birds 2
- August 3 – 4: The Lego Movie 2 / Minions
- August 10 – 11: Kung Fu Panda / Despicable Me
- August 17 – 18: How to Train Your Dragon / Madagascar
- August 24 – 25: Goosebumps / Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Aug 31 – Sep 1: The Secret Life of Pets / Doolittle