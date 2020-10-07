1 state added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed, 35 total on list

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — One state was added to the tri-state coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The tri-state travel advisory is a joint effort between New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as part of a coordinated regional effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Tuesday’s update was first announced on Connecticut’s COVID-19 website.

New Mexico was added to the list in this week’s update while none were removed. There are currently 35 states and territories impacted by the advisory.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this year.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

