1 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team rolls past rival Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE, M.D. (WSYR-TV) –
Playing their first road game of the season, #1 Syracuse flexed their muscles rolling past Johns Hopkins 15-9.
SU jumped out to a 7-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Chase Scanlan scored five goals, powering the Orange to the win over the Blue Jays.
Victor native Jamie Trimboli added four goals, with Tucker Dordevic chipping in three.
Stephen Rehfuss tied a career-high with seven assists.
Syracuse improves to 5-0. It’s their first 5-0 start since 2016.
SU returns to action next Saturday at Rutgers.
