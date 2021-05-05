10-digit dialing coming for 607 area code; What it means for you

(WETM) – Anyone making a local call using the 607 area code will soon be required to include the area code when dialing.

According to the Federal Communications Commission and the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, this is due to the creation of the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Here’s what 10-digit dialing it means for those making phone calls to 607 phone numbers:

Beginning April 24, 2021 , to begin to become accustomed to 10-digit dialing, consumers should begin dialing 10 digits (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number) for all local calls. If they forget and dial just 7 digits, their call will still be completed.

, to begin to become accustomed to 10-digit dialing, consumers should begin dialing 10 digits (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number) for all local calls. If they forget and dial just 7 digits, their call will still be completed. Beginning October 24, 2021 , consumers must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only 7 digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. Consumers must hang up and dial again using the area code and the 7-digit number.

, consumers must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for On and after this date, local calls dialed with only 7 digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. Consumers must hang up and dial again using the area code and the 7-digit number. Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The 607 area code is one of 79 area codes in the country that will be affected. Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change, according to TMobile.

Other New York area codes affected include 516, 716, 845, and 914.

Courtesy NANPA



You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services), and any 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 services available in your community can still be reached by dialing their three-digit codes.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator has a complete listing of affected area codes and resource materials for local government and community organizations.

If you have any questions regarding 10-digit calling, contact 888-211-4727 for mobile service or 877-877-8748 for wireline/landline service.

Anyone in the United States experiencing a suicidal crisis or emotional distress should call 1-800-273-8255.