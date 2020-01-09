10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and others look on. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IRAN SAYS UKRAINIAN PLANE WAS ON FIRE, TRIED TO TURN BACK Ukraine is considering a missile strike or terrorism as possible theories for the crash of a Ukrainian jetliner, despite Iran’s contention that mechanical failure doomed the flight that killed 176 people.

2. STANDOFF OVER IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DEEPENS While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding more details and witnesses, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there will be “no haggling” with Democrats.

3. HOUSE TO VOTE ON RESTRAINING TRUMP’S WAR POWERS The largely symbolic vote comes amid intensifying Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

4. HAWKISH GULF ARAB STRATEGY BEING TESTED The killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani appears to have caught Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf allies off-guard, thrusting the region closer to full-blown conflict.

5. BRITISH ROYALS ROCKED BY SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT A rift in the British monarchy is growing after Prince Harry and Meghan say they plan to “step back” from royal duties.

6. VILLAGE VS FACEBOOK A tiny Oregon town is trying to stop the social media giant from using property to build a landing spot for an ultra-high-speed, undersea cable connecting America with Asia.

7. GHOSN HIT WITH TRAVEL BAN Lebanese prosecutors issue the ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, charged with financial misconduct in Japan, following an Interpol notice.

8. WHAT MAKES AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRES FIGHT UNIQUE Rural Fire Service in New South Wales consists of 72,000 people who make up the world’s largest volunteer fire service.

9. WHO WON BIG AT NATIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” is toasted as the year’s best film at the New York awards ceremony.

10. ‘I STILL HAVE MORE TO PROVE’ In an Instagram post, 42-year-old NFL quarterback Tom Brady gives another indication that he isn’t done playing football.