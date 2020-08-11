10 things you can do to nail your Zoom job interview

CHICAGO (AP) — A police force with a history of brutality and racism created a new crime-fighting team, but on one of its first forays into the streets, the group did not wear body cameras, which would have shown whether a man accused of firing a gun at officers was, in fact, armed.

That’s where the Chicago Police Department finds itself in the wake of a police shooting of a black man that prompted hundreds of vandals to descend on the city's famed Magnificent Mile shopping area, where they smashed store windows and made off with everything from clothing to cash registers.