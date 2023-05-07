SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Military Appreciation Day was held on Saturday, May 6, at the Syracuse Mets game. 100-year-old Henry Sienkiewicz, a World War II veteran got to throw the first pitch at Saturday’s game.

The crowd cheered on Sienkiewicz, who was joined by his wife, Katie Cahill, and some friends.

“He loves this, he loves the baseball, he loves the Mets and he’s honored to be here. He wishes he could tell you more,” said Cahill.

The longtime baseball fan has a lot to tell, spending most of his life serving the community. A decorated veteran of service in World War II and a former Syracuse firefighter, who retired as a captain after 30 years with the city department.

Sienkiewicz also just celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year.

“I feel good. Yeah 100 is just another day,” said Sienkiewicz.

In fact, Sienkiewicz doesn’t even think about his age, because age is just another number!