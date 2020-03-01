HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 11-year-old hiker died on Saturday after falling roughly 300 feet into a ravine in Greene County, authorities say.
Police say that the boy was with a group of people around 4 p.m. on Saturday, at a popular ice climbing spot in Catskill State Park, when the accident happened.
Multiple first responders from several local emergency services—including a helicopter to airlift the patient to a nearby hospital—were on the scene along Platte Clove Road to help.
LATEST STORIES:
- 11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall in NY park
- Steyer drops out of 2020 race after poor primary showings
- Community Calendar: Captain School in Clayton, spaghetti dinner in Norwood and more
- Caring for a loved one? Jesica of Meadowbrook Terrace tells us about benefits of assisted living
- Alvarado helps Georgia Tech hold off Miami 63-57
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.