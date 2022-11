SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, November 26, Syracuse Police officers were sent to 1326 West Onondaga Street for a report of shots fired, around 5:05 p.m.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found an 11-year-old boy with gunshot wounds in his arm and chest.

The victim was then sent to Upstate Hospital, and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.