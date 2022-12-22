WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College held its fall commencement ceremony for December graduation candidates on Tuesday.

There were 111 students eligible for graduation pending satisfactory completion of their coursework, according to a press release from JCC. With three students receiving two diplomas, a total of 114 degrees and certificates were awarded.

The college said 44% of the fall 2022 graduates are active duty military and military-affiliated students. Active duty and veteran students, along with faculty and staff veterans, wore red, white and blue cords in recognition of their service.

Fall graduates are from the following counties: Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Onondaga, Albany, Montgomery and Queens.

Of the candidates for graduation:

33 candidates participated in JCC’s concurrent enrollment program, EDGE, in high school and started college with credits already on their transcript;

10 students are members of JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for two year colleges;

one student participated in JCC’s Honor’s Program;

17 students graduated from high school in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic;

60 students are first-generation, meaning neither parent nor guardian hold a bachelor’s degree;

Approximately 52% of the graduating class is comprised of students ages 24 and under;

Approximately 48% of the graduating class is comprised of students ages 25 and older;

The youngest graduate is 18; and

The most senior graduate is 64.

Two students were recognized for completing their Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Jefferson’s Higher Education Center partner, SUNY Potsdam, and took part in JCC’s ceremony.

Dr. Leilani M. Garcia, hospitalist with Apogee Physicians at Samaritan Medical Center, delivered the keynote address. She began volunteering at hospitals, including Samaritan Medical Center’s ambulatory surgery unit, at the age of 17.

Garcia attended JCC from 2000-2002 where she participated in a National Institute of Health 2+2 Biomedical Research Program at Clarkson University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology (pre-med) from SUNY Albany and a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from The American University of Antigua College of Medicine.

Garcia was awarded a Doctors Across New York Grant, given to students who commit to serve underserved areas in New York State, which brought her back to the North Country and a new position at Carthage Area Hospital. During her tenure at Carthage Area Hospital, Garcia served first as an internal medicine hospitalist, later as hospitalist director and, until its closing, as the killed nursing unit director.

Garcia also serves as a New York State Trooper Surgeon with the Police Benevolent Association.

In addition to delivering the keynote address, Garcia was awarded her own Jefferson diploma during the fall commencement ceremony with a reverse transfer of credit from SUNY Albany.

Student Trustee Gianna M. Donahue, of Watertown, gave congratulatory remarks to the Class of 2022. She is an allied health major at Jefferson who was elected to serve as student trustee on the JCC Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 academic year. Prior to her elected position as student trustee, she held office as secretary of the Student Government Association.

Associate Degree and Certificate Recipients

Adams

Lindsey Mae Lockerbie – A.A.S. Nursing

Connie Lynn Powis – CERT Teaching Assistant



Adams Center

Hannah Violet Mills – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences



Alexandria Bay

Hallie Jean Bain – A.A.S. Paralegal

Anthony Rocco Maner – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences

Amsterdam

Jennevieve Marie Mitchell – CERT Chemical Dependency



Calcium

Mia M. Farrell-Ramirez – A.A.S. Nursing

Breanna Elizabeth Knapp – A.A.S. Nursing

Corey Jermaine Starks – A.A.S. Paralegal



Cape Vincent

Janelle Ashley Carlton – A.A.S. Nursing

McCade Christian Docteur – A.A.S. Business Administration

Carthage

Cassandra Marie Breen – A.S. Early Childhood

Christian Patrick Colvard – A.A.S. Nursing

Shannon Marie Delair – A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism – Hotel & Restaurant Management

Jacob James Gotham – A.S. Human Services

Brooke Leanne Greenfield – A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism – Hotel & Restaurant Management

Christian Paul Groff – A.S. Criminal Justice

Ashley Marie Hendrickson – A.A.S. Paralegal

Jessica Rae Kloster – A.A.S. Chemical Dependency

Kennedy Lawler – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Psychology

Jessica Lynne Lowe – A.A. Childhood Education

Kayla Elizabeth Marx-Rhoades – A.S. Human Services

Hunter Marie Preston (#) – A.A.S. Business Administration and A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism – Hotel & Restaurant Management

Clayton Jay Stone – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Psychology

Nichole Lynn Sweeny – A.A.S. Nursing

John Casimer Zielinski, III – A.S. Physical Education

Castorland

Zane Nathaniel Baxter – A.S. Business Administration

Chaumont

Kimberly R. Collins – A.A.S. Nursing

Frederick Riley O’Brien – A.S. Physical Education

Bronislava Ivanovna Yankovski – A.A.S. Individual Studies



Clayton

Casey George Oryan Haughton – A.A.S. Nursing

Amanda Lynn Matthews – A.A.S. Nursing

Dallas Rhiannon Osier – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences



Croghan

Liam Patrick Interiano – A.A.S. Individual Studies

Delmar

Theodore Smyth Shaw – A.A.S. Zoo Technology



Depauville

Aaron Daniel Stevens (#) – A.A.S. Computer Information Technology and A.S. Computer Science



Dexter

Leylani M. Bastardo – A.S. Criminal Justice

Madison Grace Dillenback – A.S. Human Services

Lorri Ann Evans – A.A.S. Office Technologies – Medical

Calie Raye Fulmer – A.A.S. Nursing



Evans Mills

Chelsea Renee Brown – A.A.S. Individual Studies

Angelica Amber Souther – A.A.S. Nursing

Jeremy Titter – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Carrie Marie Yannarella – A.S. Health Care Management

Jacob Yeary – A.A.S. Individual Studies



Flushing

Jaden Christopher Bruce – A.S. Sports Management



Fort Drum

Christopher A. Arroyo-Reyes – A.S. Sports Management

Alison Jane Hanners – A.A.S. Office Technologies – Administrative Assistant

Samantha ShaNae Leach – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Psychology

Shannon L. Moss – A.A.S. Nursing



Glen Park

Benjamin DesJardins – A.S. Mathematics



Gouverneur

Gerie Lynn Palmer – CERT Chemical Dependency



Henderson

Christine Marie Booth – A.S. Human Services

Carla Ann Brown – A.A.S. Nursing

Conor Riley Dickinson – A.A.S. Paralegal



Henderson Harbor

Camden D. Johnson – A.A.S. Zoo Technology



Heuvelton

Lindsey Jean Cougler-Bouchey – A.A.S. Nursing



Lacona

Benjamin Scott Thomas – A.A.S. Individual Studies



LaFargeville

Rachel Ann Hunneyman – A.S. Business Administration



Parish

Mariah Lynn Wright – A.S. Individual Studies



Philadelphia

Lenaira M. Montalvo Santiago – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Katrina Anise Marie Western – A.A.S. Individual Studies



Pulaski

Rachael Marie DuPont – A.A.S. Business Administration

Lindsay Lee Sedler – A.A.S. Nursing



Redwood

Addisson Taylor Reed – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Creative Writing



Rodman

Stephanie Jean Nadelen – A.A.S. Nursing

Cassandra Tamblin – A.A. Childhood Education



Sackets Harbor

Benton Presley Gill – A.S. Business Administration



Theresa

William P. Bachop-Delosh – A.S. Business Administration

Eva Holly Jane Brower – A.A.S. Nursing

Chase Brayden Carson – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences

Benjamin Egon Monica – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

EmilyAnn Acacia Stowe – A.S. Criminal Justice



Three Mile Bay

Michael Wolfgang Schimpff – A.A.S. Fire Protection Technology



Watertown

Kathryn DeAnn Burke – A.A.S. Zoo Technology

Matthew R. Clary – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Juan R. Colon – A.S. Business Administration

Gabriel Thomas Connell – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Donald Wayne Eacho (#) – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences and A.S. Business Administration

Kerry Marie Elliott – CERT Teaching Assistant

Olivia Mary Gantt – A.S. Accounting

Sierra Ann Goodfriend – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Psychology

Korinthia Rose Marie Hubbard – A.A.S. Zoo Technology

Robert L. Hunter – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences

Tonia Marie Ives – A.S. Human Services

Theodore Leroy Jefferson – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Kasandra Leahanna Keene – A.A.S. Nursing

Maryssa Anne MacDonald – A.S. Health Care Management

Corinne C. Martin – A.A.S. Individual Studies

Julianna Mies – A.S. Health Care Management

Elianna Katherine Morris – A.S. Human Services

Emma Rose Morris – A.S. Health Care Management

Heather Elizabeth Morrison – A.A.S. Business Administration

Quang Vu Nguyen – A.S. Engineering Science

Lyla Joelle Niedermaier – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Julie Ann Sherman – A.A.S. Individual Studies

Lauren Elizabeth Stone – A.A.S. Nursing

Spencer James Sudduth – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Lani Tyler – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences

Olin Lee Warren – A.A.S. Nursing

Alexis Lyn Weaver – CERT Office Studies

Da’Veon Jhanae Williams – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences

Bayleigh Anne Woodard – A.S. Physical Education



Out-of-State

Hoover, Alabama

Omar Alejan Gonzalez Sanchez – A.S. Business Administration



Fort Polk, Louisiana

Sara M. Klimpke – A.S. Criminal Justice

Warne, North Carolina

Jaderin Leigh Clark – A.S. Individual Studies



Seneca, South Carolina

Sofia Elise Gray – A.S. Individual Studies

Stafford, Virginia

Jalen Dwight Towler – A.S. Business Administration

Commencement exercises were streamed through the college’s website and the video will be available on the college’s YouTube channel by January 20, 2023.