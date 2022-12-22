WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College held its fall commencement ceremony for December graduation candidates on Tuesday.
There were 111 students eligible for graduation pending satisfactory completion of their coursework, according to a press release from JCC. With three students receiving two diplomas, a total of 114 degrees and certificates were awarded.
The college said 44% of the fall 2022 graduates are active duty military and military-affiliated students. Active duty and veteran students, along with faculty and staff veterans, wore red, white and blue cords in recognition of their service.
Fall graduates are from the following counties: Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Onondaga, Albany, Montgomery and Queens.
Of the candidates for graduation:
- 33 candidates participated in JCC’s concurrent enrollment program, EDGE, in high school and started college with credits already on their transcript;
- 10 students are members of JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for two year colleges;
- one student participated in JCC’s Honor’s Program;
- 17 students graduated from high school in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic;
- 60 students are first-generation, meaning neither parent nor guardian hold a bachelor’s degree;
- Approximately 52% of the graduating class is comprised of students ages 24 and under;
- Approximately 48% of the graduating class is comprised of students ages 25 and older;
- The youngest graduate is 18; and
- The most senior graduate is 64.
Two students were recognized for completing their Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Jefferson’s Higher Education Center partner, SUNY Potsdam, and took part in JCC’s ceremony.
Dr. Leilani M. Garcia, hospitalist with Apogee Physicians at Samaritan Medical Center, delivered the keynote address. She began volunteering at hospitals, including Samaritan Medical Center’s ambulatory surgery unit, at the age of 17.
Garcia attended JCC from 2000-2002 where she participated in a National Institute of Health 2+2 Biomedical Research Program at Clarkson University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology (pre-med) from SUNY Albany and a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from The American University of Antigua College of Medicine.
Garcia was awarded a Doctors Across New York Grant, given to students who commit to serve underserved areas in New York State, which brought her back to the North Country and a new position at Carthage Area Hospital. During her tenure at Carthage Area Hospital, Garcia served first as an internal medicine hospitalist, later as hospitalist director and, until its closing, as the killed nursing unit director.
Garcia also serves as a New York State Trooper Surgeon with the Police Benevolent Association.
In addition to delivering the keynote address, Garcia was awarded her own Jefferson diploma during the fall commencement ceremony with a reverse transfer of credit from SUNY Albany.
Student Trustee Gianna M. Donahue, of Watertown, gave congratulatory remarks to the Class of 2022. She is an allied health major at Jefferson who was elected to serve as student trustee on the JCC Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 academic year. Prior to her elected position as student trustee, she held office as secretary of the Student Government Association.
Associate Degree and Certificate Recipients
Adams
Lindsey Mae Lockerbie – A.A.S. Nursing
Connie Lynn Powis – CERT Teaching Assistant
Adams Center
Hannah Violet Mills – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
Alexandria Bay
Hallie Jean Bain – A.A.S. Paralegal
Anthony Rocco Maner – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences
Amsterdam
Jennevieve Marie Mitchell – CERT Chemical Dependency
Calcium
Mia M. Farrell-Ramirez – A.A.S. Nursing
Breanna Elizabeth Knapp – A.A.S. Nursing
Corey Jermaine Starks – A.A.S. Paralegal
Cape Vincent
Janelle Ashley Carlton – A.A.S. Nursing
McCade Christian Docteur – A.A.S. Business Administration
Carthage
Cassandra Marie Breen – A.S. Early Childhood
Christian Patrick Colvard – A.A.S. Nursing
Shannon Marie Delair – A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism – Hotel & Restaurant Management
Jacob James Gotham – A.S. Human Services
Brooke Leanne Greenfield – A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism – Hotel & Restaurant Management
Christian Paul Groff – A.S. Criminal Justice
Ashley Marie Hendrickson – A.A.S. Paralegal
Jessica Rae Kloster – A.A.S. Chemical Dependency
Kennedy Lawler – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Psychology
Jessica Lynne Lowe – A.A. Childhood Education
Kayla Elizabeth Marx-Rhoades – A.S. Human Services
Hunter Marie Preston (#) – A.A.S. Business Administration and A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism – Hotel & Restaurant Management
Clayton Jay Stone – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Psychology
Nichole Lynn Sweeny – A.A.S. Nursing
John Casimer Zielinski, III – A.S. Physical Education
Castorland
Zane Nathaniel Baxter – A.S. Business Administration
Chaumont
Kimberly R. Collins – A.A.S. Nursing
Frederick Riley O’Brien – A.S. Physical Education
Bronislava Ivanovna Yankovski – A.A.S. Individual Studies
Clayton
Casey George Oryan Haughton – A.A.S. Nursing
Amanda Lynn Matthews – A.A.S. Nursing
Dallas Rhiannon Osier – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences
Croghan
Liam Patrick Interiano – A.A.S. Individual Studies
Delmar
Theodore Smyth Shaw – A.A.S. Zoo Technology
Depauville
Aaron Daniel Stevens (#) – A.A.S. Computer Information Technology and A.S. Computer Science
Dexter
Leylani M. Bastardo – A.S. Criminal Justice
Madison Grace Dillenback – A.S. Human Services
Lorri Ann Evans – A.A.S. Office Technologies – Medical
Calie Raye Fulmer – A.A.S. Nursing
Evans Mills
Chelsea Renee Brown – A.A.S. Individual Studies
Angelica Amber Souther – A.A.S. Nursing
Jeremy Titter – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
Carrie Marie Yannarella – A.S. Health Care Management
Jacob Yeary – A.A.S. Individual Studies
Flushing
Jaden Christopher Bruce – A.S. Sports Management
Fort Drum
Christopher A. Arroyo-Reyes – A.S. Sports Management
Alison Jane Hanners – A.A.S. Office Technologies – Administrative Assistant
Samantha ShaNae Leach – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Psychology
Shannon L. Moss – A.A.S. Nursing
Glen Park
Benjamin DesJardins – A.S. Mathematics
Gouverneur
Gerie Lynn Palmer – CERT Chemical Dependency
Henderson
Christine Marie Booth – A.S. Human Services
Carla Ann Brown – A.A.S. Nursing
Conor Riley Dickinson – A.A.S. Paralegal
Henderson Harbor
Camden D. Johnson – A.A.S. Zoo Technology
Heuvelton
Lindsey Jean Cougler-Bouchey – A.A.S. Nursing
Lacona
Benjamin Scott Thomas – A.A.S. Individual Studies
LaFargeville
Rachel Ann Hunneyman – A.S. Business Administration
Parish
Mariah Lynn Wright – A.S. Individual Studies
Philadelphia
Lenaira M. Montalvo Santiago – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
Katrina Anise Marie Western – A.A.S. Individual Studies
Pulaski
Rachael Marie DuPont – A.A.S. Business Administration
Lindsay Lee Sedler – A.A.S. Nursing
Redwood
Addisson Taylor Reed – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Creative Writing
Rodman
Stephanie Jean Nadelen – A.A.S. Nursing
Cassandra Tamblin – A.A. Childhood Education
Sackets Harbor
Benton Presley Gill – A.S. Business Administration
Theresa
William P. Bachop-Delosh – A.S. Business Administration
Eva Holly Jane Brower – A.A.S. Nursing
Chase Brayden Carson – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences
Benjamin Egon Monica – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
EmilyAnn Acacia Stowe – A.S. Criminal Justice
Three Mile Bay
Michael Wolfgang Schimpff – A.A.S. Fire Protection Technology
Watertown
Kathryn DeAnn Burke – A.A.S. Zoo Technology
Matthew R. Clary – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
Juan R. Colon – A.S. Business Administration
Gabriel Thomas Connell – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
Donald Wayne Eacho (#) – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences and A.S. Business Administration
Kerry Marie Elliott – CERT Teaching Assistant
Olivia Mary Gantt – A.S. Accounting
Sierra Ann Goodfriend – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences – Psychology
Korinthia Rose Marie Hubbard – A.A.S. Zoo Technology
Robert L. Hunter – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences
Tonia Marie Ives – A.S. Human Services
Theodore Leroy Jefferson – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
Kasandra Leahanna Keene – A.A.S. Nursing
Maryssa Anne MacDonald – A.S. Health Care Management
Corinne C. Martin – A.A.S. Individual Studies
Julianna Mies – A.S. Health Care Management
Elianna Katherine Morris – A.S. Human Services
Emma Rose Morris – A.S. Health Care Management
Heather Elizabeth Morrison – A.A.S. Business Administration
Quang Vu Nguyen – A.S. Engineering Science
Lyla Joelle Niedermaier – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
Julie Ann Sherman – A.A.S. Individual Studies
Lauren Elizabeth Stone – A.A.S. Nursing
Spencer James Sudduth – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences
Lani Tyler – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences
Olin Lee Warren – A.A.S. Nursing
Alexis Lyn Weaver – CERT Office Studies
Da’Veon Jhanae Williams – A.S. Natural Sciences – Allied Health & Biological Sciences
Bayleigh Anne Woodard – A.S. Physical Education
Out-of-State
Hoover, Alabama
Omar Alejan Gonzalez Sanchez – A.S. Business Administration
Fort Polk, Louisiana
Sara M. Klimpke – A.S. Criminal Justice
Warne, North Carolina
Jaderin Leigh Clark – A.S. Individual Studies
Seneca, South Carolina
Sofia Elise Gray – A.S. Individual Studies
Stafford, Virginia
Jalen Dwight Towler – A.S. Business Administration
Commencement exercises were streamed through the college’s website and the video will be available on the college’s YouTube channel by January 20, 2023.