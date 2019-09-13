12 facing charges for involvement in check-cashing scheme

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former teaching assistant in the Syracuse City School District is among those facing charges in a check-cashing scheme that netted around $350,000.

Emmanuel Blue, 24, is one of nine people charged with enterprise corruption, which carries a max sentence of 25 years in prison.

The group is accused of creating fake checks over at least the last three years and then recruiting people to cash them, some of them students or drug addicts, who were promised a cut of the money.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said, “We don’t have the actual printer but we have recovered some of the software that was used to generate these checks. It was a rather sophisticated operation and a rather simple opportunity to do it.”

The scheme’s so-called mastermind London Lucas, 26, is still on the run.

As for the check cashers, none will face jail time, since Fitzpatrick says they were targeted and taken advantage of.