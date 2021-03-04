12 new pop-up vaccine sites online for March 4-7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced on Thursday that 12 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online March 4-7 at public housing developments, churches, community centers, schools and fire stations. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,000 people throughout the week.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes and more than 300 churches and cultural centers.

The 12 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:

New York City

Canaan Baptist Church

132 W 116th St.

New York, NY 10026

March 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NYCHA Chelsea Addition

436 West 27th Dr.

New York, NY 10001

March 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jacob Riis Settlement

10-25 41st Ave.

Queens, NY 11101

March 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Creek Towers Community Center

1540 Van Siclen Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11239

March 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Capital Region

Hudson Central Firehouse

77 North Seventh St.

Hudson, NY 12534

March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

*all appointments already filled*

Mohawk Valley

St. Paul’s Baptist Church

219 Leah St.

Utica, NY 13501

March 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Southern Tier

Friendship Baptist Church

120 Pearl St.

Corning, NY 14830

March 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Central New York

Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

515 Oakwood Ave.

Syracuse, NY 13205

March 5 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Finger Lakes

Campbell Street R-Center

524 Campbell St.

Rochester, NY 14611

March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.