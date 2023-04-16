(L-R: “Napoleon Dynamite” actors Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries at the UB Center for the Arts)

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever walk into UB’s Center for the Arts and find the following items on stage?

a bicycle

a tetherball

a piñata resembling Summer Wheatly

If so, then you were probably at “Napoleon Dynamite Live” Thursday night — a celebration and discussion of the low budget indie classic that ended up becoming a huge hit.

Following a screening of the 2004 movie, three of the film’s stars made a musical entrance onto the stage — Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) on guitar, Efren Ramirez (Pedro) on harmonica, and down the center-left aisle, Napoleon himself — Jon Heder.

Side note: They sounded great!

In a night of trivia, games and “revenge therapy,” the three spoke of their time on set, roughly 20 years ago, answering audience questions and handing out tater tots.

And yes, Jon Heder actually likes tots.

“Everything you see is exactly what it seems,” Heder told the audience. And he meant it, sharing his love for the lunchroom (and classroom) snack, as well as noting his real disdain for Tina the llama and anything that looked like it tasted bad.

We learned a lot about the movie and its eclectic cast on Thursday night. Here are some of the fun facts they shared with the audience at the University at Buffalo: