$14M+ awarded for water quality projects at farms statewide

A jar of spring water captured from a wetland for quality analysis (USDAgov / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Office of the Governor announced a nearly $15 million allocation for water quality conservation projects statewide. The funds are supporting 147 agricultural water sources to benefit farms and farmers in priority watersheds.

“New York is committed to supporting projects that protect our natural resources and that help us further our ambitious clean energy and climate goals,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written response. “New York’s farmers are critical to helping us achieve these goals, while ensuring the future of agriculture. This program continues to help our farmers use cost-effective methods to protect our waterways so they can continue to produce some of the very best products in the world.”

The is round 26 of grants for the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program, awarded regionally:

North Country: $1,633,847 for 11 farms

Central New York: $1,976,058 for 33 farms

Finger Lakes: $4,016,319 for 52 farms

Western New York: $1,245,674 for five farms

Capital Region: $833,260 for three farms

Mohawk Valley: $1,102,361 for three farms

Southern Tier: $3,811,188 for 13 farms

Long Island: $341,625 for 27 farms

Check out a breakdown of all the projects that received awards—including farms in Albany, Essex, Hamilton, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Washington Counties—at the Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The funds will support environmental planning measures to keep potential pollutants out of waterways, including plant buffers along streams, cover crops, and nutrient management through manure storage.

