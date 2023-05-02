NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in New Hartford after he allegedly broke into a church in New Hartford.

New Hartford Police arrested the 15-year-old boy after he allegedly broke into St. John’s Church located at 66 Oxford Road on Saturday, April 29, and broke the glass portion of the rectory door.

New Hartford Police responded to St. John’s Church around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a burglary in process made by a citizen in the area who called 911 to report three subjects near the church who appeared to be breaking in.

According to New Hartford Police, the citizen believed the subjects were attempting to access the rectory by breaking the glass on the rectory door as police were arriving.

When police officers arrived, the three suspects ran away forcing responding officers to chase after them and then apprehend the suspects.

Upon further investigation, New Hartford Police revealed that the glass portion of the rectory door was smashed out due to someone throwing a rock through it.

The 15-year-old juvenile male was charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class a Misdemeanor.

The boy was processed at the New Hartford Police Department and released to his parents as the matter is now being referred to the Oneida County Probation Department for further action.

According to New Hartford Police, the exact cost to repair the damage to the church door is unknown at this time and additional charges are pending.