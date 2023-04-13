SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager has been arrested by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for a robbery in the Tops Friendly Market at Shop City.

On April 10, around 9:00 a.m., a person later identified as a 15-year-old, entered the Tops Market at Shop City and threatened an employee with a large knife, demanding money.

The teenager then stole the employee’s wallet and left the store. Onondaga County Sheriff Deputies arrived after and began an investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the arrest of the 15-year-old juvenile on Wednesday, April 12.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with the following: