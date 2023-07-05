POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam honored 16 faculty and staff members, in recognition of their dedication and service to the campus, with the 2023 Chancellor’s Awards and President’s Awards, according to a press release.

Two employees received Chancellor’s Awards, while 14 others were honored with President’s Awards. The Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence are given to acknowledge and provide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the pursuit of excellence. The President’s Awards can be awarded to faculty and staff at SUNY Potsdam, including PACES Dining Services, the Child Care Center and campus Research Foundation employees.

Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching was awarded to Professor Dr. Anthony “Tony” Betrus ’93 & ’94. He is the assistant chair of the Department of Business Administration, he oversees the College’s online graduate programs in management, educational technology and instructional design.

Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service was awarded to Michelle Martin-White. She is the administrative assistant for the Office of Student Affairs and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

2023 President’s Award recipients:

President’s Award for Excellence in Academic Advising: David Heuser, Associate Dean and Professor of Music Theory and Composition, The Crane School of Music;

President’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching: Patricia Burdick, Instructor, Department of Biology;

President’s Award for Excellence in Auxiliary and College Educational Service: Ashley LaRock, Potsdam Auxiliary College, and Educational Services;

President’s Award for Excellence in Auxiliary and College Educational Service: Dustin Greene, Potsdam Auxiliary College, and Educational Services;

President’s Award for Excellence in Clerical Service: Katie Logan, Administrative Assistant I, Division of Advancement;

President’s Award for Excellence in College Service: Patrick O’Brien, Director, Environmental Health and Safety;

President’s Award for Community Service and Outreach: Dr. Nancy Lewis, Professor, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice;

President’s Award for Fostering a Welcoming and Inclusive Campus Climate: Jessica Burnett ’09 & ’11, Director, Accommodative Services;

President’s Award for Fostering a Welcoming and Inclusive Classroom Environment: Dr. Jan Trybula, Associate Professor, Department of Biology;

President’s Award for Excellence in Operational Services: Tammy Russell, Janitor, Physical Plant/Custodial Services;

President’s Award for Excellence in Professional Administrative Service: Mark Michaud, University Police Officer 2;

President’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service: Matthew LeBire, Assistant Director of Institutional Research, Division of Institutional Effectiveness;

President’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities: Dr. Ivette Herryman Rodriguez, Assistant Professor of Music Theory and Composition, Crane School of Music; and

President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching: Dr. Erin Brooks, Associate Professor of Music History, Crane School of Music.

More information about the award recipients and SUNY Potsdam is available on SUNY Potsdam’s website.