COLLEGE PARK, Md. (SU ATHLETICS) – A late rally fell just short for the No. 16 Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team. The Orange dropped their first game of the year 15-12 at No. 4 Maryland Saturday afternoon.

Syracuse (3-1) was led by a hat trick from Jackson Birtwistle on the offensive end. Will Mark made 18 saves in his first road game with the Orange. Michael Leo chipped in two goals from the midfield while Owen Hiltz finished with three points on one goal and two assists.



The Terps jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead from Kelly, Koras, and Maltz, respectively. The Orange stopped the run with the final goal of the opening period as Leo buried his first of the day, getting a back-side feed from Spallina.

Syracuse tagged the Terps for two straight to open the second stanza, tying the game at 3-3 as Owne Hiltz and Luke Rhoa each found the cage.

Maryland went on a quick 4-0 run across two minutes to surge out to a 7-3 lead. Murphy scored twice, while Long and Koras contributed in the middle.

‘Cuse picked up back-to-back goals from Griffin Cook and defensive midfielder Jake Murphy, both within 90 seconds of one another.

But Maryland scored twice in the final minute of the quarter, once from Kelly and the second from John Geppert for a 9-5 halftime lead.

Out of the break, Leo scored his second of the day, sprawling out for a big juice goal just 54 seconds into the fresh half.

Cole Kirst continued his scoring streak with a marker at 11:54, but the Terps went on another three-goal run for a 12-7 lead.

Grabbing control, Birtwistle scored back-to-back goals for his third multi-goal game of the year, cutting the deficit back to three at 12-9 with 3:39 to play in the third.

Spallina nabbed his first goal of the afternoon, faking a shot and then going sidearm behind the back, finishing a Hiltz feed, pulling the Orange back within two, 12-10.

Maryland scored back-to-back goals, first from Long and then from Koras to push the Terps lead up to 14-10. Both goals came on the power play. Maryland extended the run to three and a 15-10 lead on a scramble after the ensuing faceoff as Dante Trader Jr. picked up the loose ball and scored.

Alex Simmons had the final goal of the game, converting the second power play goal for the Orange on the day.

Next up for Syracuse is #19 North Carolina at home next Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.