UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a 16-year-old has been arrested on criminal weapons charges after being pulled over in Utica on March 22nd.

Around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, officers with UPD’s GIVE Unit pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Noyes and Schuyler Streets.

According to the police, the vehicle initially stopped for them. But as they approached, it began to move away and the passengers allegedly could be seen moving around, doing something inside the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a complete stop a short distance away, allowing officers to approach.

While speaking to the vehicle occupants, it was determined that one of them was a 16-year-old male and it was believed there was enough probable cause to conduct a vehicle search. During the search, a loaded .380 handgun was allegedly found in the man’s pants.

The 16-year-old male was taken into custody without incident. While being processed, it was learned that he had an outstanding robbery warrant with Ilion Police Department and is being held in relation to that charge.

The male was arrested and charged with the following: