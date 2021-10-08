16-year-old repeatedly stabs student in Bronx high school library over cellphone charger: NYPD

THE BRONX — A teenager stabbed another teen inside a Bronx high school library on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The attacker, 16, argued with the 18-year-old victim in the library of the Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School on Jennings Street around 2:10 p.m., officials said. The argument — which began over a phone charger — escalated and became violent, with the younger teen stabbing the victim in the back, side and leg.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was described as stable.

No arrest had been made as of Thursday evening.

More school safety agents are being added to the school along with NYPD support, a Department of Education spokesman said.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority, both NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident at the high school today and we are providing supports to the family and students at the school,” the spokesman said.

