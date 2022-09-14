Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following an extensive investigation into the death of 16-year-old Jaquise Davis, the Major Crimes Unit have determined his death a self-inflicted accident.

Officials said that a few minutes prior to the shooting, Davis and an unidentified individual committed an armed car-jacking robbery at the corner of Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Davis and the individual fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, driving to 220 Pennsylvania Avenue.

After parking, officials said that Davis ran from the vehicle to the door of the residence. While running, he accidentally shot himself. Following the footage review and a confirmation from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, Davis’ cause of death has been determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Monday night on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a teenage male who had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Once at the location, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. Despite life-saving measures from ambulance crews, the teen was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities identified the teenager as Jaquise Davis. They said he lived on Pennsylvania Avenue. The Major Crimes Unit has blocked off Pennsylvania Avenue and Fourth Street as investigators comb for evidence. Police ask anyone with further information to dial 911.

The shooting occurred in the same northeast area of what police refer to as Rochester’s worst mass shooting in the city’s history. In September 2020, two teens were killed and 16 more people shot — all while attending a party near the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Location

