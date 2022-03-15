"The angels will be returning home," say relatives of missing persons participating in the search for victims of drug cartels

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Sonora, Mexico, are still digging for bodies after recovering 17 sets of skeletal remains from homes in a suburb of Ciudad Obregon over the weekend.

The bodies were buried in the backyards of abandoned houses in the Villa del Rey and Villa Real neighborhoods of Cajeme; they had been there for six months to a year, the Sonora Attorney General’s Office said.

The remains were taken to a state lab for identification and the search was ongoing, the AG’s Office said.

Groups of relatives of missing persons, including Guerreras Buscadoras and Rastreadoras de Ciudad Obregon, participated in the search.

“The search on Saturday, March 12, was positive. The angels will be returning home,” Rastreadoras posted on their Facebook page along with a video that shows them digging in the back of one of the homes.

“All that you see here, all this land, is filled with bodies,” one of the searchers says in the video. “Other members of the team are in another house where they have been finding bodies since yesterday. […] They are supporting a member who is looking for her brother.”

“We hope they find his body, that she may rest. She has the right to take her brother to her mother and tell her, ‘Mom, we found your son.’ That is what we do.”

Sonora police have told Mexican media they suspect the victims were killed by drug traffickers. The find follow’s last week’s discovery of another 11 sets of skeletal remains in San Luis Rio Colorado, near the Arizona Border.

Sonora borders Sinaloa, where convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman built one of the most powerful transnational criminal organizations in Mexico’s history.