UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A 17-year-old juvenile male is facing gun charges after a foot pursuit took place on August 19, according to the Utica Police Department.

Police stated that an officer witnessed a juvenile riding a bike, and doing “figure 8’s” in the middle of traffic, with the intent of blocking traffic while patrolling the 1100 block of Mohawk Street on Friday. The juvenile was later identified as a 17-year-old male.

The officer reportedly tried to stop the juvenile, when he fled prompting a foot pursuit. During the persuit, the officer allegedly saw the teen throw something underneath a vehicle. The chase continued for a short time before the officer took the juvenile into custody without any further incident.

A loaded .40 caliber handgun was reportedly found underneath the vehicle after a search of the area took place.

The 17-years-old juvenile’s identity was not released. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

NYSV&TL violations