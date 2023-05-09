PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a par 5 for members, but a par 4 for the pros.
Oak Hill Head Professional Jason Ballard breaks down hole 17 as we near the end of the East Course and 18 Holes of the PGA Championship.
by: Thad Brown
Posted:
Updated:
