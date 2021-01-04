18-year-old female missing from Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Gloversville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.
Elizabeth A. Failing, 18, was last seen on Woodside Ave. in the City of Gloversville on Friday, Jan. 1. Failing is approximately 5’ tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information as to Failing’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department Sergeant’s Desk at 518-773-4506.
