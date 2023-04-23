RICHLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 19-year-old was killed and three teenagers injured in a car crash on Saturday night, April 22 in the Town of Richland.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the one-vehicle motor vehicle accident at around 9:07 p.m. on County Route 2, west of Peck Road.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that 36-year-old Matthew Groft of Pulaski was driving his 2016 Ford Focus traveling westbound on County Route 2 when he went off the south side of the road and struck a tree.

In Groft’s car were four teenagers including 19-year-old Gerald Arzie of Richland who was a rear passenger. Arzie was transported to Upstate Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The three other teenagers were transported to Upstate Hospital with minor injuries and Groft was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on-scene by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department, the New York State Police, Oswego City Police, McFee Ambulance, Menters Ambulance, and Northern Oswego County Ambulance.

This incident is still under investigation.