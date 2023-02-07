SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA.

The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse.

When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old male mall security guard.

The teenager told Police that he was attacked by an adult male and a group of young juveniles after he had asked the group to leave the food court.

The main suspect who struck the security guard was located and identified as 18-year-old Strauthmeek Hosea. Hosea is accused of hitting the victim in the face which cut the victim’s face.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

After Police determined it was Hosea that hit the mall guard, he was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and released on an appearance ticket.