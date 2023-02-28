SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In case you missed all the fun and green beer and cider at Coleman’s Green Beer Sunday, don’t worry because there’s still a chance to enjoy the colorful drink.

Beak & Skiff’s 1911 Established has partnered with Coleman’s Irish Pub to make a limited edition green cider so you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style.

1911 Established has canned a ‘feeling green beer Sunday’ in a can that’s only available for three weeks, so when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Lovers of all things green can get this 12-pack of premium small-batch green hard cider for $55.50. Each of the cans holds 16oz of sweet green cider that has a sweetness scale of 1/6.

The last week to get your cans is the week of St. Patricks Day. Get your cans here.

If you didn’t know already, the celebration of green beer or green cider is an American custom that has become a tradition in the U.S. to drink at St. Patrick’s day celebrations.

This is because of Irish-American physician and eye surgeon, Thomas H. Curtain, who invented the drink for a St. Patrick’s Day party at the Schnerer Club of Morrisania in the Bronx, in 1914.

The doctor mentioned in an article released during that time, that the secret was adding a touch of blue dye to the beer and voila, green beer was invented.

The tradition has been celebrated for 109 years since, and in Syracuse, it was already celebrated at Coleman’s but will also be featured in two other events, including Beak & Skiff’s own St. Patrick’s Day party.