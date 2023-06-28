LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 1911 Established, the cider and spirits company at Beak and Skiff, has partnered up with the Rescue Mission to launch a new cider.

The Pink Lady Hard Cider is their newest release in their Sapling Series, a drink with a light, crisp and tarte flavor, but with a focus of giving back to the community.

Courtesy of 1911 Established.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Pink Lady Hard Cider will go to the Rescue Mission’s

Whitney House, a three-bedroom, single family home serving women who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness.

“We are excited to partner alongside 1911 Established for this new cider release to benefit the Rescue Mission,” said Rescue Mission CEO Dan Sieburg. “It continues to impress us how involved 1911 Established and Beak & Skiff are with the Rescue Mission, our clients, and staff. They are putting love into action!”

According to 1911, the women residing at Whitney House receive guidance, and care management from Rescue Mission staff, and receive support from their peers. They are provided referrals to community services including job training and employment opportunities, life skills, spiritual counseling, and legal counsel.

“Choosing them as our partner allows us to directly impact people within the communities we serve. Pink Lady is truly one of my favorite hard ciders we have created to date, from one of my all-time favorite apples!” said Eddie Brennan, President and co-owner, 1911 Established.

Pink Lady Hard Cider is available now in 16oz/4pks in retail outlets, and online at their website.