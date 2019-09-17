19th Annual Rock & Roll Oldies Show ft. The Grass Roots – Saturday, Sep. 20 at Bonnie Castle Resort

1 World Foundation presents the 19th Annual Rock & Roll Oldies Show featuring … The Grass Roots … scheduled for Friday, September 20th at 8 p.m. at the Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay, New York.

Gold Tickets priced at $50, include Reserved Seating for the show along with an Uncle Sam’s Boat Cruise. General Admission Tickets are available for $30. Tickets may be purchased by calling DPAO at 315-782-0044. General Admission Tickets will also be available at the Watertown, Alex Bay and Clayton Kinney Drugs Store locations.

In 1965, Rob Grill and 3 others teamed up with mega-hit producer Steve Barri (The Mamas & The Papas, Tommy Roe, Four Tops and Dusty Springfield) to form The Grass Roots. Since their formation The Grass Roots have gone on to chart 29 singles; 13 of which went gold followed by 2 gold albums and 1 platinum album. In the entire history of Rock n’ Roll, only 9 bands (including The Beatles) have charted more hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 than The Grass Roots.

For almost 50 years one of the most recognized groups on “Classic Rock” stations has continued to be The Grass Roots. During that time, The Grass Roots have averaged over 100 live performances each year. They have appeared on over 50 national television shows including, “The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show,” “Ed Sullivan,” “Andy Williams,” “Sonny & Cher,” “Good Morning America,” “VH1 Hit Makers,” “MTV,” and a record 16 times on “Dick Clark’s American Bandstand,” and they have sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Along with these impressive accolades, The Grass Roots have also accomplished many more amazing feats including: holding the all-time records for a one act, U.S. concert by performing for 600,000 people on July 4, 1982 in Washington, D.C.; setting a record between 1967 and 1972 by being on the Billboard charts an unbelievable 307 straight weeks.

1 World Foundation would like to thank the following sponsors, supporters, companies and organizations that are providing funding and/or services for the 19th Annual Rock & Roll Oldies Show.

They include: Waite Toyota, Town of Watertown, DPAO Foundation, The Arc – Jefferson – St. Lawrence New York, He Yee Dao, Watertown Savings Bank, Volunteer Transportation Center, Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Bonnie Castle Resort, Uncle Sam Boat Tours, Hargrave Custom Yachts and Car-Freshner Corporation.

All proceeds from the show will benefit 1 World Foundation which is an international, non-profit charitable corporation comprised of volunteers from New York State, USA, and Canada, sharing a common dedication to better lives for people with developmental disabilities.

Toward that end The Canadian American Exchange is held annually with members of various agencies that serve people with developmental disabilities from both countries meeting to discuss issues of mutual concern. It’s a concerted effort to learn from one another for the purpose of providing the best possible care for people with disabilities.

Also in conjunction with the Turks and Caicos Island government, 1 World Foundation is working to ensure that people with disabilities and their families are treated with dignity and have access to the services and supports they need.

For more information on 1 World Foundation’s 19th Annual Rock & Roll Oldies show featuring The Grass Roots and for details on the services and programs provided by DPAO and 1 World Foundation please call

1-800-533-2859 or 315-782-0044 or visit DPAO.ORG.