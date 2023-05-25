Saint Albans, VT – Two people from Alburgh are facing charges after police say they injured a man while driving and then fled the scene before they arrived.

According to police, the incident happened Monday night on North Main Street near Lakeview Terrace in Saint Albans City.

Police arrested 27-year-old Ashley Bates and 32-year-old Adam Tatro Junior on separate charges.

Court documents show that Bates claims she and Tatro were meeting another man for a drug deal when Tatro tried to steal the drugs from the man.

Bates says the man then held onto their car as she tried driving off, but the man claims Tatro held onto him as they drove away.

That man had to be brought to the Northwestern Medical Center for treatment of non-threatening injuries.

Bates faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, while Tatro faces a charge of impeding public officers.

According to the affidavit, that charge is connected to Tatro eating a folded piece of paper that may have had cocaine inside of it while he was being arrested.