UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested after a 14-year-old was shot in Union.

The Union Police Department responded to Lipsey Street in reference to the shooting Tuesday evening shortly before 8 p.m.

Officers learned that the 14-year-old had been shot following an argument.

The victim ran to Gault Avenue for help and was transported to the medical center for treatment according to police.

The teen’s condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw 51-year-old Dewayne Darnell Stevens Sr., of Union, with a handgun during the incident.

Police charged Stevens with attempted murder.

Officers also charged 44-year-old Antwon Darrell Cohen, of Union, with attempted murder.

According to the arrest warrant, Cohen willingly assisted Stevens by providing transportation to and from the crime scene.

Both men were booked into the Union County Detention Center.

The shooting is being investigated by the Union Police Department.