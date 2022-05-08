WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two people were arrested after Jefferson County Sheriffs responded to a property damage complaint in the Town of Watertown on Sunday.

Kirk Guyette, 39 of Watertown, was charged with criminal mischief and harassment after he made death threats and damaged a door with a metal object at a residence in Watertown on May 8, according to arrest reports.

During the same incident, 31-year-old Lynn Tynon of Brownville was arrested for criminal contempt for disobeying a court order.

Arrest records state that Tynon disobeyed an order of protection to stay away from Guyette.