WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Two men were shot while eating at the famed Peter Luger Steak House Thursday night when a man opened fire outside the Brooklyn restaurant after a fight inside, police said.

According to the NYPD, it all started when a family got into an argument with a man inside the restaurant around 10 p.m.

The man left the steakhouse, then returned armed with a gun and began firing aimlessly, authorities said.

Two men eating at the iconic eatery’s outdoor seating area were shot; a 30-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, while a 57-year-old man was struck in the stomach, according to police.

Officials said the innocent bystanders, who did not know each other, were rushed to the hospital and were expected to survive.

The suspected shooter was arrested a short time later up the block and a firearm was recovered, according to police.

The NYPD on Friday announced 24-year-old Arkies Sommerville, of Brookyn, was facing charges including attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities early Friday said it was unclear what the initial fight inside the restaurant was over.

Peter Luger, located at Broadway and Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, is one of the oldest operating steakhouses in New York City.