2 homicide suspects from NY escape in Utah during transport to Arizona

BLANDING, UT. (WROC) — The Tucson Police Department says two people from Henrietta who are suspected in a homicide in Tucson escaped custody during transport Monday evening.

Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, were being extradited from Henrietta to Pima County, Arizona when they overpowered two security officers in Blanding, Utah.

The two are wanted in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Frank Bligh that occurred this past April in Arizona.

On May 24 The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Blane and Susan Barksdale at 935 Jefferson Rd., Henrietta for being Fugitives from Justice in Arizona.

The Barksdales were wanted in Arizona for first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and arson.

According to MCSO, they were remanded to the Monroe County Jail on May 24 and held for authorities in Arizona.

The Barksdales’ direction of travel is currently unknown, but investigators suspect they are possibly traveling through Arizona.

They were seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate: AZ: 127XTY. There is damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper.

The Barksdales are considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you happen to see the two or have any information about their whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 immediately.