2 Jefferson County school districts to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two school districts in Jefferson County are set to host “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Partnering with Jefferson County Public Health Service, both the South Jefferson Central School District and the Thousand Islands Central School District will host vaccination clinics at their high school and middle school respectively.

The clinics will be held at the following times:

South Jefferson High School: May 10, 2021 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. First dose of Pfizer

Thousand Islands Middle School: May 13, 2021 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. First dose Pfizer



According to Public Health, appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are permitted as long as vaccine doses are available. All walk-ins will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additionally due to CDC guidance, high schoolers in either school district will be permitted to receive the vaccine at these clinics as long as a parent or guardian is present.

Appointment registration can be completed on the Jefferson County website.

These clinics are a part of the county’s effort to get residents vaccinated. Watch a full interview with County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray and Administrator Stephen Jennings in the player below.