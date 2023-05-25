SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 7 through May 13.

One food service failed their inspection:

World of Beer in Destiny USA

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

World of Beer

World of Beer had 15 violations, none found in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found several bulk containers of dry products stored unprotested in the dry storage area, lacking covers.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found scoops stored in bulk bins without handles and some with broken handles.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found clean dishes stored in unclean containers on the wire rack in the kitchen and several clean soup crocks were not fully clean.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted that employee beverages were stored on coolers at the cookline.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils (found two times): The inspector noticed the handle of reach in the freezer at the cookline was in poor repair as well as the gasket on several reach-in coolers and freezers were in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the dishwashing chemicals weren’t providing an adequate amount of chlorine residual after the sanitizing step. The inspector recommended using the three bay sink for sanitizing until the dishwasher has been fixed.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found two times): The inspector noted that the interior of the ice machine wasn’t clean and the interior of the reach in cooler at the cookline also wasn’t clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found three times): The inspector noted that the fanguards in the reach-in cooler and freezer weren’t clean, as well as the ones in the walk in cooler, along with the shelves and beer lines, weren’t clean. The exterior surfaces of all the equipment at the cookline also wasn’t clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the mop sink and surrounding walls and floors weren’t clean and noted there was grease residue. The hose was also stored inside the mop sink, and the inspector noted improper storage of the hose.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the wall under the hand dryer in the men’s toliet room wasn’t clean and there was an offensive odor noted in the same room.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the walls in the dish washing area, around the mop sink, in the kitchen area and behind the main cookline all weren’t clean. Floors in the kitchen near the mop sink and cookline were also noted with accumulated grease and the ceiling over kitchen prep area wasn’t clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between March 26 and April 1.

You can see the entire list below: