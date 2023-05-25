SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 7 through May 13.
One food service failed their inspection:
- World of Beer in Destiny USA
Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.
World of Beer
World of Beer had 15 violations, none found in critical condition.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found several bulk containers of dry products stored unprotested in the dry storage area, lacking covers.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found scoops stored in bulk bins without handles and some with broken handles.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found clean dishes stored in unclean containers on the wire rack in the kitchen and several clean soup crocks were not fully clean.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted that employee beverages were stored on coolers at the cookline.
Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils (found two times): The inspector noticed the handle of reach in the freezer at the cookline was in poor repair as well as the gasket on several reach-in coolers and freezers were in poor repair.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the dishwashing chemicals weren’t providing an adequate amount of chlorine residual after the sanitizing step. The inspector recommended using the three bay sink for sanitizing until the dishwasher has been fixed.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found two times): The inspector noted that the interior of the ice machine wasn’t clean and the interior of the reach in cooler at the cookline also wasn’t clean.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found three times): The inspector noted that the fanguards in the reach-in cooler and freezer weren’t clean, as well as the ones in the walk in cooler, along with the shelves and beer lines, weren’t clean. The exterior surfaces of all the equipment at the cookline also wasn’t clean.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the mop sink and surrounding walls and floors weren’t clean and noted there was grease residue. The hose was also stored inside the mop sink, and the inspector noted improper storage of the hose.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the wall under the hand dryer in the men’s toliet room wasn’t clean and there was an offensive odor noted in the same room.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the walls in the dish washing area, around the mop sink, in the kitchen area and behind the main cookline all weren’t clean. Floors in the kitchen near the mop sink and cookline were also noted with accumulated grease and the ceiling over kitchen prep area wasn’t clean.
Many locations passed their inspections between March 26 and April 1.
You can see the entire list below:
|Angotti’s Family Restaurant
|725 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Arrowhead Golf Course
|7185 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|5/9/2023
|Ashley Lynn Winery
|4142 State Route 104
|Onondaga County
|5/12/2023
|Ashley Lynn Winery (2)
|4142 State Route 104
|Onondaga County
|5/12/2023
|Beaumont Golf & Country Club
|9113 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/9/2023
|Bellevue Heights United Methodist Ch
|2112 South Geddes Street
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Bistro 1926
|800 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|Bullfinch Brewpub
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #261
|7589 Oswego Road
|Clay
|5/12/2023
|Cafe Blue
|720 Van Rensselaer Street
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|China Wok Sandy
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|5/9/2023
|Chive LLC
|308A Towne Drive
|Manlius
|5/10/2023
|Christ Church
|407 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|5/11/2023
|Columbus Bakery
|502 Pearl Street
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Curbside Cafe
|2529 Rose Hill Road
|Spafford
|5/12/2023
|Curbside Cafe Commissary
|2080 Willowdale Road
|Spafford
|5/12/2023
|DN SYR @ Airport Kitchen-Commissary
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ Dunkin Donuts
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ Johnny Rockets
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ Middle Ages Bar & Grill
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ Palladino Farms
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ SYRenity Bar
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|Halal Kabob Grill
|4461 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|5/10/2023
|Howlett Hill Fire Department
|3384 Howlett Hill Road
|Onondaga
|5/8/2023
|Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn Company
|201 Old 7th North Street
|Salina
|5/7/2023
|Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit
|3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Onondaga County
|5/11/2023
|Navarino Volunteer Fire Department
|3276 Amber Road
|Onondaga
|5/8/2023
|New Depot Grill
|501 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Northminster Presbyterian Church
|7444 Buckley Road
|Clay
|5/9/2023
|NYS Amateur Trapshooting Association
|7400 Bull Street
|Cicero
|5/12/2023
|P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse
|1314 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/8/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Toomey Abbott Towers
|1207 Almond Street
|Syracuse
|5/11/2023
|Poke Fish
|129 Marshall Street, 2Nd Floor
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Rise N Shine Annex
|117-121 Harvard Place
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Salt City Coffee
|720 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/12/2023
|Saucy Sandwich (The)
|426 Jewell Drive
|Onondaga County
|5/8/2023
|St. Andrews United Methodist Church
|Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|5/11/2023
|Starbucks Coffee Company #7583
|7567 Oswego Road
|Clay
|5/12/2023
|Subway
|720 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/12/2023
|Subway 30419
|4206 State Route 31
|Clay
|5/8/2023
|Sunset Ridge Golf Club
|2814 West Seneca Turnpike
|Marcellus
|5/10/2023
|Swallow’s
|1914 South Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Sweet Frog
|532 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|5/9/2023
|Syracuse Chengtu
|6430 Kirkville Road
|Dewitt
|5/10/2023
|Syracuse Housing Authority Snack Bar
|1207 Almond Street
|Syracuse
|5/11/2023
|Texas De Brazil
|9090 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|7987 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/11/2023