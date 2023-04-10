SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Visiting Syracuse on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is announcing the creation of the Northeast University Semiconductor Network, a partnership of 20+ universities to maximize training opportunities for people hoping to work for Micron in Central New York.
Joining the network are:
- State University of New York (SUNY)
- City University of New York (CUNY)
- Syracuse University
- Cornell University
- Clarkson University
- New York University
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- Barnard College
- Programs by Harvard University
- Programs by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Leaders from Micron and the National Science Foundation joined Schumer.
In a statement provided to NewsChannel 9, Schumer said: “Now that Central New York has landed the largest investment in U.S. history, it’s all hands on deck to prepare a new generation of workers to fill the tens of thousands of new construction, manufacturing, and innovation jobs that Micron’s $100 billion project will create in Syracuse and across Upstate New York.”
Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said: “Cultivating and supporting collaboration between institutions of higher education will be instrumental in developing the diverse and robust STEM talent pipeline required for Micron’s leading-edge memory manufacturing here in Central New York.”
Last fall, Micron announced a $100 billion project to be built at the White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay. Leaders say the campus and its spin-off projects are projected to create 50,000 jobs.