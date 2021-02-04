20-year-old released from hospital after three month battle with COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– After three months of battling COVID-19, a 20-year-old North Tonawanda woman is finally home from the hospital.

Talia Kalisiak contracted coronavirus just after Halloween. Within weeks, the typically healthy 20-year-old had to be put into a medically induced coma.

She’s home tonight and is thanking the nurses and doctors here at Kenmore Mercy for her recovery.

“Excited to be home, yeah. I overcame so much,” Kalisiak said.

After nearly three months, Talia Kasiliak was released from Kenmore Mercy Hospital on February 3.

“It’s been a long time coming. She went in on the 11th of November and we’re finally able to bring her home. 83 days – yeah, 83 days. She was intubated for 27 days.” Chris and Heather Kalisiak, Talia’s Parents

The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 right after Halloween. Although she was a healthy young woman who was active in roller derby, Talia’s condition quickly became worse.

Her mother heather took her to the hospital where doctors had to place her in a medically induced coma.

Talia told us, “People who are dying aren’t just old. And it’s anyone who might have any form of complications, and it hits hard, it hits aggressive.”

After coming out of the coma, Talia struggled to walk. With the help of Kenmore Mercy’s medical rehabilitation team, she was able to build her endurance up in order to get back home.

“Keep on just working that strength back up, because I lost all of it,” said Talia.

Doctors and nurses from Kenmore Mercy cheered Talia on as she left, wearing a headband that said “finally” and holding a sign which declared her as a 2021 COVID champion.

She says she’s excited to be with her parents and spend time with her furry friend.

“I’m definitely going to hug my cat after thinking of her for so long.” Talia Kalisiak

Talia will still need further physical therapy to help build her strength back up.

She says she hopes her story is a warning to young people to take COVID seriously and wear their masks.