$20,000 lottery ticket sold at Western NY convenience store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New York State Lottery tells us a “Take Five Top-Prize” lottery ticket has been sold at a Cheektowaga convenience store.

They say the $20,000 ticket was sold in Cheektowaga at J&M Convenient Food Shop (2365 William Street). The ticket was sold on December 12.

The two other winning tickets were sold in Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.