LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Naturally Lewis is now accepting applications for their Launch Lewis County Business Competition Grant Program.

According to a press release from Naturally Lewis, the program will provide eleven winners with training, funding, and the tools needed to successfully open or grow their businesses. Lewis County will split up $200,000 between the businesses that are chosen for the program.

There will be one $30,000 award, five $20,000 awards, and five $10,000 awards available through the program. Grant recipients will receive ongoing technical assistance through Naturally Lewis’s DBA Lewis County Program, a professional photoshoot, a logo and branding package, a grand opening or expansion promotion, and access to a low-interest loan fund if they qualify.

Naturally Lewis is seeking creative projects that deal with food and beverages, creative tourism, recreational-based experiences that enhance tourist draw to the downtown area, and projects that will improve the quality of life for local residents.

To be eligible applicants must be a for-profit microenterprise with five or fewer employees that enhances experiences for locals and tourists. Additionally, applicants should be considered to have a low to moderate income or create a job to be made available to low to moderate income individuals.

Applicants were also advised that grant funds can only cover up to 90% of the total project cost and the owner must contribute 10% of project cost with their own funds. Naturally Lewis also stated that the grant can only be used for equipment, machinery, furniture, fixtures and inventory.

Launch Lewis County applications will be accepted through March 21 to be considered for the various grant awards. Then a Program Advisory Committee will review and select finalists to move on to the next round of the competition.

Finalists will then be required to complete an Entrepreneurial Trailing Course in partnership with the Watertown Small Business Development Center before submitting a final application and business plan to be considered for the Grant Awards. More information can be found on the Launch Lewis County website.