2019 Boilermaker race results

The 2019 Boilermaker 15K title was defended by 22-year-old Gabriel Geay of Tanzania who crossed with a time of 43:36.

For the third-straight year, Americans swept the men’s and women’s master divisions.

Some local women won first place in their age division.

Caitlyn Acompora, 14, of Hamilton won the youth division with a time of 1:10:41

Julia Snyder, 41, of East Syracuse, won the 40-44 division with a time of 1:02:56

Cassandra Crane, 50, of Chittenango, won the 50-54 division with a time of 1:09:10

Mary Swan, 57, of Jamesville, won the 55-59 division with a time of 1:06:22.

For the complete results, click here.