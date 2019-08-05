2019 Veterans Ride to Victory

The Northern New York Chapter of the Association of the US Army is proud to present the 2019 Veteran’s Ride. We are proud to represent and support our Veteran’s in the North Country and on Capital Hill. All proceeds from the Ride go to support AUSA’s local programs and work in the Army community.

Location: Ride Starts at the Adams VFW, 3 VFW Drive Adams NY and will End at the Moving Wall at the Sackets Harbor Battle Field

Telephone: (315) 232-2214

Email: northernausa@gmail.com

Times: August 24, Registration at 9 am Kickstands up at 11

