2020 State of the State proposals

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rolling out his legislative proposals for 2020 ahead of his State of the State address on Wednesday.

The Governor has already unveiled 32 legislative issues.

Cuomo will give his annual State of the State address in Albany. It’s scheduled for January 8, 2020, at the Empire State Plaza.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.