2021 Buffalo Saint Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Delaware Ave. in Buffalo has been cancelled.

A message announcing the cancellation was posted on the United Irish American Association’s website.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to help flatten the coronavirus curve to keep our community safe,” the message read.

The plan is to bring back the parade next year; Specifically, on March 20, 2022 at 2 p.m.

“We will once again fill Delaware Avenue with music, floats, dancers and marchers,” the website says.

During next year’s parade, Patrick D. McGuinness will serve as Grand Marshal.

If you would like to march in the parade, applications can be found here.